Split Square 11-3 Update Notice

Changes

Bomb block: coefficient 1.5 -> 1, added crushing effect

Benefit of the dead : stamina 10 sacrifices -> 30

Block Strength 50 -> 30

Spike block stamina 50 -> 10

Absorption Block's absorption 200% -> 100%

Abrasion blocks effect: Destroy on 5 contacts -> Destroy on 3 strikes

Fixed bug

Bug that does not work with Revive function.

A bug that covers the cut scene of the unlocked item window.

a bug that does not trigger the sacrifice of physical strength due to the Benefit of the dead.

Bug that does not close reward window after stage clear.