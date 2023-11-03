Split Square 11-3 Update Notice

Changes
Bomb block: coefficient 1.5 -> 1, added crushing effect
Benefit of the dead : stamina 10 sacrifices -> 30
Block Strength 50 -> 30
Spike block stamina 50 -> 10
Absorption Block's absorption 200% -> 100%
Abrasion blocks effect: Destroy on 5 contacts -> Destroy on 3 strikes
Fixed bug
Bug that does not work with Revive function.
A bug that covers the cut scene of the unlocked item window.
a bug that does not trigger the sacrifice of physical strength due to the Benefit of the dead.
Bug that does not close reward window after stage clear.
