Split square update for 3 November 2023

Split Square 11-3 Update Notice

Build 12611406 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

Bomb block: coefficient 1.5 -> 1, added crushing effect

Benefit of the dead : stamina 10 sacrifices -> 30

Block Strength 50 -> 30

Spike block stamina 50 -> 10

Absorption Block's absorption 200% -> 100%

Abrasion blocks effect: Destroy on 5 contacts -> Destroy on 3 strikes

Fixed bug

Bug that does not work with Revive function.

A bug that covers the cut scene of the unlocked item window.

a bug that does not trigger the sacrifice of physical strength due to the Benefit of the dead.

Bug that does not close reward window after stage clear.

Changed files in this update

