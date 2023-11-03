The Silent Swan is available now!

The day has come, The Silent Swan, the narrative adventure of Praenaris, in which the scenarios make you feel mystery, legend, and an immersive and evocative atmosphere, is now available at PS5 y Steam.

In The Silent Swan you are Mirov Kavrazyma and you must explore, in first person, The Land Beyond The Walls to find your wife, Selene. The only clues she can leave you are some simple paper swans that contain all the secrets of The Fall, which will help you discover why your lineage is in disgrace. In this way you will unveil the history of two cities: Urzhum and Sernur; of two conflicts: past and future; and of two people: Selene and yourself.

A sober and minimalist experience that invites you to explore, to search for clues and to enjoy every detail. A game full of poetry for this routine of ours, sometimes too fast to enjoy it.

Featured Content:

Traverse breathtaking desolate scenery: Huge cities and structures that rise through the fog and tear the skies of never-before-seen landscapes.

Huge cities and structures that rise through the fog and tear the skies of never-before-seen landscapes. An intriguing narrative: Pursue the mysterious paper swans that hold the secrets of the Land Beyond the Walls and the life of our protagonist.

Pursue the mysterious paper swans that hold the secrets of the Land Beyond the Walls and the life of our protagonist. Open world narrative twist: Observe your surroundings and let the setting guide you through a vast, fully traversable terrain, where you will have letters and narrative threads to track through exploration.

Observe your surroundings and let the setting guide you through a vast, fully traversable terrain, where you will have letters and narrative threads to track through exploration. Multiple endings: Make the decisions that will determine the conclusion of your story and that of the characters you encounter along the way.

Make the decisions that will determine the conclusion of your story and that of the characters you encounter along the way. Available now on PlayStation Store and Steam.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1898880/The_Silent_Swan/