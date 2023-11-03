[New version] Flow revamped, New features and QoL

Flow changes
- Changed the game introduction and overall tutorial flow, so that it's faster to get into the game.
- The tutorial now has browsable pages with _illustration _and can still be deactivated from the game menu.
New Features
- Introduces new ghost types roaming during dream exploration: [spoiler]The Slimghost, Butcher, Reaper, Thief, and Maiden.[/spoiler]
- Introduced new item mods to empower the Thyria's arsenal. [spoiler]Improved damage (reflected graphically) and multiple projectiles.[/spoiler]
- Introduced new item mods for 'special effects': [spoiler]The visualization of ghosts is now inherited from Thyria's mother's heirloom. One modifier allows Thyria to defend herself when struck (graphically notified). Another allows to block a projectile very once in a while.[/spoiler]
- Item mods are now segregated across their respective types (some mods are only available on specific item types).
- _Changed _the dream exploration. It's no longer based on time but, instead, a Threat bar fills up as Thyria moves and is not busy in events. This allows players to stand still and check their Satchel or Crew without 'wasting' time. Whenever the bar is full, a battle is triggered.
- Dream items can now be selected before being gathered, displaying their effects in advance.
- Dream items can be dropped on the dream map and re-gathered later.
- Failing a dream now allows Thyria to retain 50% of all gathered experience. Additionally, the final dialogue now mentions the contracted curses visually.
- New loading screens.
- The final dialogue structure has been summarized and now recaps all the items earned, with tooltips.
- Per player feedback, renamed "Watchers" to "Guardians" in the EN locale. :)
- The Thyria arsenal is now visible and editable.
Usability
- It's now possible to drag and drop/exchange the physical shape of the Guardians when setting up the formation.
- The "Escape" key now closes the most upper window instead of closing everything.
- Clickable lab items are strongly highlighted and wait for the player to fulfill the first quest objectives.
- Whenever having a new item, the proper lab item will be highlighted.
- The first quest steps are mentioned in the lab.
- New highlights are introduced for crafting slots and during Cube experience transfer.
- Indicates in the tooltip header when an item is a crafting material.
- The resulting item during fusion now has a tooltip.
- The big clock is now displayed when clicking on the clock VS onmouseOver.
Fixes
- Some battles during the night could get stuck in the game [spoiler]when meeting the Mirror Ghoul.[/spoiler].
- Some UI had no overflow (Thyria's equipment modifier).
- Sporadically, Alt+Tab could have left some UI not completely displayed (alpha not set to 1).
- The Astral shift spell was behaving incorrectly (stuck in the first 2 seconds).
- Some high-end Guardian's skills were not providing additional turns to their targets.
Changed files in this update