A new Skirmish event is live now until November 5th!

Here’s everything you need to know.

Skirmish is a special game mode, easily accessible from the main screen, where you play with an alternate set of rules. These rules vary between the Skirmishes; you’ll face something different at every new Skirmish event.

Get ready for some thrilling games with these unique Skirmish rules:

Choose your own deck to battle with.

Players draw an extra card and gain an extra Kredit slot each turn (up to a maximum of 12).

At the start of your turn, choose GAMBIT, P-51 B, or Ki-49 STORM DRAGON to add to your hand and set its cost to 0.

In addition to the exciting and completely different battle experience you’ll get with this Skirmish ruleset, you’ll also get a random card pack with your first win in this Skirmish!

Access the Skirmish event from the game's main screen or from the battle screen to get a detailed overview of the game mode, rules and prize.

This Skirmish is available from Friday, November 3rd (12:00 GMT) until Sunday, November 5th at 18:00 GMT. Join this special event and win your Skirmish to claim victory and the spoils!

Please let us know what you think of the event in the comments below or on the KARDS Discord.

See you in the Skirmish this weekend!