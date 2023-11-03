Bug fixes - 03.11.2023

Several bugs fixed (I've tried not to give away spoliers) - some of these may not take effect until a new playthrough is started:

being able to re-enter the tattoo parlour following the choleric option

Stanhope checking on Luna when she isn't there

Being able to move around in the attic when you shouldn't be able to!

The inventory not displaying the names of items when the mouse is over them

Some empty descriptions

Some missing interactions

Thank you to Cat and Baomai1411 for their help with finding these issues :)