Abscission update for 3 November 2023

Bug fixes - 03.11.2023

03.11.2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Several bugs fixed (I've tried not to give away spoliers) - some of these may not take effect until a new playthrough is started:

  • being able to re-enter the tattoo parlour following the choleric option
  • Stanhope checking on Luna when she isn't there
  • Being able to move around in the attic when you shouldn't be able to!
  • The inventory not displaying the names of items when the mouse is over them
  • Some empty descriptions
  • Some missing interactions

Thank you to Cat and Baomai1411 for their help with finding these issues :)

