Bug fixes - 03.11.2023

Several bugs fixed (I've tried not to give away spoliers) - some of these may not take effect until a new playthrough is started:
- being able to re-enter the tattoo parlour following the choleric option
- Stanhope checking on Luna when she isn't there
- Being able to move around in the attic when you shouldn't be able to!
- The inventory not displaying the names of items when the mouse is over them
- Some empty descriptions
- Some missing interactions
Thank you to Cat and Baomai1411 for their help with finding these issues :)
Changed files in this update