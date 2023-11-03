Korea Dynasty 0.5.26 Update

Sorry. Currently in update 0.5.25, there is a bug where the inventory disappears when saving. The archives saved in update 0.5.25, which was updated this morning, may be lost, so you cannot play stably at the moment.

After immediately identifying the problem, we updated it to include an emergency hotfix.

You must load the archive from backup data prior to the 0.5.25 update to prevent the archive from disappearing.

Update 0.5.25 (After the 0.5.26 update, we recommend that you restore from backup data played before on November 3.)

We sincerely apologize for causing great inconvenience once again to players who may have felt the loss of their acquisitions in the game.

Improvements

Main scenario

Some dialogue lines in main missions have been modified.

*The plot has not changed.

Animals/NPCs

The attack range has increased depending on the size of the snake.

Natural systems/Artificial features

A dialogue message has been added for failing to pay the toll to the gatekeeper.

Player

Some improvements have been made to player motion.

Bug fix

Fixed an error where snakes were wary of each other.

Fixed an error where a bow shooting gun would attack even after surrendering.

Fixed an error where the buff UI size was abnormal.

Fixed an issue where loading a previous save would result in winter even if the game had only been started for a short time.

Fixed an issue where snakes would shrink in size when hit.

Multiplayer