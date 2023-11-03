FWsim Full Release - Available Now

Dear Fireworks Fans,

we are excited to announce the full release of FWsim - Fireworks Display Simulator on Steam, today!

Since our launch on Early Access back in 2021, FWsim has improved a lot. To celebrate the full release, we are now making it even better with the addition of:

Completely new graphics

Load the entire world in 3D, thanks to data from Google Maps*

Water, which you can add to any existing show, and combine with Google Maps data

Multi Color Changes

Mortar Sparks and Explosion Sparks

Microstars

Easier placement of fireworks on buildings

*) Please note, we rely on external data for this feature. There is a risk this might stop working in the future - but we will do our best.

A few words from the developers:

Lukas (Lead Developer): "I am very grateful to everyone who has been using FWsim over the years. I would especially like to thank our users who sent in lots of feedback over the past weeks. Keep creating great shows, you are awesome!"

Marcus (Head of Fireworks Design): "FWsim has been with me since 2010 and I am therefore very pleased about the development in recent years. We are proud to see such great shows from you every day and are very grateful for your feedback! We want to make FWsim the best fireworks simulator available. Look forwards to our next updates :)"