UPDATE 0.1.6 CHANGELOG (MAJOR DIFFICULTY AND STAGE SYSTEM CHANGE)

Hello there,
I am here with the 1.0.6 update, in which the WHOLE STAGE SYSTEM AND DIFFICULTY SETTINGS HAVE BEEN CHANGED with the feedback from you all. I will also write a detailed article about the stage system and difficulty, I will only express some simple things here. Let's start taking a look at the changes;
- The entire stage system has been changed and brought to a level that makes the game easier, especially in the early game.
- A DIFFICULTY SETTING HAS BEEN ADDED to the settings for those who are satisfied with the old difficulty of the game, those who think it gets easier as the game progresses, or those who still find the game difficult. You can adjust the difficulty of the game instantly without restarting the game. This setting takes you forward or backward in the stage system, determines how often enemies spawn, and which enemies will spawn. It has no effect on enemies on the map, nor does it increase their health or damage.
- Fixed the bug where the damage taken by the worker stone head from the laser drone mk2 was not affected.
- Fixed the bug that prevented the sound from being turned on and off.
- Fixed a visual bug during language selection.
- The black effect on the camera frame has been reduced.
- Male spinner's damage frequency has been reduced.
- Female spinner's damage frequency has been reduced.
- The area that the baby stone head can damage has been narrowed.
- Some other minor bugs have been fixed.
- Companions have been optimized, late-game optimization has been increased.
Changed files in this update