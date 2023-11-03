Total War: WARHAMMER III - Hotfix 4.0.7

Greetings!

Earlier this week we released Hotfix 4.0.6 which targeted a number of fixes for WARHAMMER III, including an issue where Mother Ostankya's and her Hag Witches would "double-shoot" when standing still.

However, this fix for Mother Ostankya came with the unintended consequence of some visual glitching on her model, which we've addressed in this hotfix.

As a side note, this hotfix will still display as 4.0.6 in-game, but the build number itself has been updated to 23687.3129211. You can verify this update by checking the new build number to ensure you have the latest changes.

If you experience any new bugs or issues after updating, please report them HERE!

See you on the battlefield!

—The Total War Team