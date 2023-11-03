Early Access Release v.031

Please continue to feedback to help us to refine and improve. Here are the patch notes for Release v.031:

Any change with a ‘🌊’ icon in front of change requests/fixes that have been brought to our attention by fellow players & QA. If you have any suggestions/bugs that you stumble upon, please let us know in the Steam forum. Post release, we will continue to update builds and add certain features as we have to date.

INFORMATION ABOUT SAVE FILES:

Please note, if you have any current or old saved data stored then the ongoing build updates will not necessarily translate accurately to your save files. It's a little hit and miss - some features will apply to an older save and some will not. In most circumstances, in order for the changes to take effect it may be better to begin a new game and /or save file to ensure that the latest fixes are applied accurately. Apologies for this.

LEADERBOARD / GHOST:

FIXED: Score table: Remove white images in the player table, update code for new player images

FIXED: Leaderboard Legends: fix scoring calculation display for the ghost players trick list within the UI

FIXED: Leaderboard Legends: Xbox Gamercard gamercard display problem once enabled a 2nd time

FIXED: Leaderboard Legends: A.I. ghosts in this mode lost position along the water plane (sinking & floating)

CHARACTER CREATOR:

FIXED: UI when players select a pro surfer, removed Custom Rack and Decal and Sprays icons once the Sponsor Reward is unlocked

FIXED: Spanish - Character > Surf board > Fins, purchasing fins had the description text overlap

FIXED: Portuguese/Spanish - World Surf Tour, intro cutscene of the surfer, incorrectly displayed "Goofy" in English.

FIXED: Portuguese - Character > Services > Sponsor. Resize the title

FIXED: PS5: Fixed second user is log in for trophies

FIXED: If the user selected a pro, purchases then attempts to apply the fin was purchased but not unlocked initially.

FIXED: User already had 4th (fastest) PWC purchased, but unable to change the colour through the options.

FIXED: User had 1 borrowed board and 2 broken boards. The user tried to purchase a surfboard but it remained unlocked and money deducted from the account

TOW IN PHYSICS (PC SPECIFIC ISSUE):

FIXED: Animation & physics rotation issues with mainly top and lip moves post tow-in release (PC)

END CUTSCENES:

FIXED: Big Wave Challenge: End cutscene – became broken as a result of code changes: players character floating in the end cutscene

FIXED: Big Wave Challenge: End cutscene – became broken as a result of code changes: players character leash/legrope still attached in the end cutscene

FIXED: Big Wave Challenge: End cutscene > became broken as a result of code changes: back to Main menu, menu navigation has a loss of focus (player cannot navigate)

REPLAYS:

FIXED: the player control input became broken as a result of code changes after the player exits the replays

GAMEPLAY:

FIXED: PWC - became broken as a result of code changes: user could not call and ride a PWC, two PWC's appearing.

FIXED: became broken as a result of code changes: When the user called the correct PWC and was attached, the PWC start position is teleported to a buoy

FIXED: Xbox: relaunching the game from Suspend state would not recommence due to save file config issues

FIXED: Xbox: Constrain did not pause the title

FIXED: Tokyo Stadium - user was able to fast paddle through certain points within the structure

A.I.:

FIXED: The A.I. reverted to taking off backward and / on odd angles as opposed to largely taking off facing forward as you would in real life.

U.I.:

FIXED: became broken as a result of code changes: The score UI in pump - the blue in pump state became locked after the pump has ended

‘🌊’ ADDED: KMH/MPH: option added for either KPH or MPH speed display

‘🌊’ ADDED: KMH/MPH: option added for either KPH or MPH speed display FIXED: the Tips UI was often occluded would not render correctly

FIXED: XBX - Options > pressing the change user (Y button) caused the UI to become stuck

FIXED: Accessing Options > Equipment, if inventory is enabled and then back selected, the tooltip incorrectly displayed "Surfer Management".

Control:

CHANGE: Re-mapped and tuned rumble logic within the game pad control. Rumble now occurs in more logical places in regards to gameplay.

AUDIO:

FIXED: TRESTLES & JAWS: Audio for A.I. isn’t playing at all. Check both male and female

GRAPHICS:

FIXED: camera render graphic issues in certain parts of J-Bay

FIXED: reinstated refraction and shader settings as a result of a recent Unity upgrade

FIXED: tweak u/water fog settings

FIXED: removed the bad looking lines across the screen when the camera views the u/water scene

FIXED: foam mask and lighting issue

CURRENTLY WORKING ON:

Language localisation & UI cleanup (ongoing)

‘🌊’ Adding first person game camera (longer term)

‘🌊’ Adding ability for players to lock camera positions (longer term)

‘🌊’ Research adding more variety in the waves in the same heat or even in freesurfing (longer term)

‘🌊’ Research extending the heat time (longer term)

‘🌊’ Research adding A.I. to Freesurf along with PWC gameplay considerations (longer term)

‘🌊’ Research adding a turning rate slider for users who prefer slower (more drawn out) turns (longer term)

General QA bug list

That's all for today.

The Bungarra team.