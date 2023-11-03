Early Access Release v.031

Please continue to feedback to help us to refine and improve. Here are the patch notes for Release v.031:
Any change with a ‘🌊’ icon in front of change requests/fixes that have been brought to our attention by fellow players & QA. If you have any suggestions/bugs that you stumble upon, please let us know in the Steam forum. Post release, we will continue to update builds and add certain features as we have to date.
INFORMATION ABOUT SAVE FILES:
Please note, if you have any current or old saved data stored then the ongoing build updates will not necessarily translate accurately to your save files. It's a little hit and miss - some features will apply to an older save and some will not. In most circumstances, in order for the changes to take effect it may be better to begin a new game and /or save file to ensure that the latest fixes are applied accurately. Apologies for this.
LEADERBOARD / GHOST:
- FIXED: Score table: Remove white images in the player table, update code for new player images
- FIXED: Leaderboard Legends: fix scoring calculation display for the ghost players trick list within the UI
- FIXED: Leaderboard Legends: Xbox Gamercard gamercard display problem once enabled a 2nd time
- FIXED: Leaderboard Legends: A.I. ghosts in this mode lost position along the water plane (sinking & floating)
CHARACTER CREATOR:
- FIXED: UI when players select a pro surfer, removed Custom Rack and Decal and Sprays icons once the Sponsor Reward is unlocked
- FIXED: Spanish - Character > Surf board > Fins, purchasing fins had the description text overlap
- FIXED: Portuguese/Spanish - World Surf Tour, intro cutscene of the surfer, incorrectly displayed "Goofy" in English.
- FIXED: Portuguese - Character > Services > Sponsor. Resize the title
- FIXED: PS5: Fixed second user is log in for trophies
- FIXED: If the user selected a pro, purchases then attempts to apply the fin was purchased but not unlocked initially.
- FIXED: User already had 4th (fastest) PWC purchased, but unable to change the colour through the options.
- FIXED: User had 1 borrowed board and 2 broken boards. The user tried to purchase a surfboard but it remained unlocked and money deducted from the account
TOW IN PHYSICS (PC SPECIFIC ISSUE):
- FIXED: Animation & physics rotation issues with mainly top and lip moves post tow-in release (PC)
END CUTSCENES:
- FIXED: Big Wave Challenge: End cutscene – became broken as a result of code changes: players character floating in the end cutscene
- FIXED: Big Wave Challenge: End cutscene – became broken as a result of code changes: players character leash/legrope still attached in the end cutscene
- FIXED: Big Wave Challenge: End cutscene > became broken as a result of code changes: back to Main menu, menu navigation has a loss of focus (player cannot navigate)
REPLAYS:
- FIXED: the player control input became broken as a result of code changes after the player exits the replays
GAMEPLAY:
- FIXED: PWC - became broken as a result of code changes: user could not call and ride a PWC, two PWC's appearing.
- FIXED: became broken as a result of code changes: When the user called the correct PWC and was attached, the PWC start position is teleported to a buoy
- FIXED: Xbox: relaunching the game from Suspend state would not recommence due to save file config issues
- FIXED: Xbox: Constrain did not pause the title
- FIXED: Tokyo Stadium - user was able to fast paddle through certain points within the structure
A.I.:
- FIXED: The A.I. reverted to taking off backward and / on odd angles as opposed to largely taking off facing forward as you would in real life.
U.I.:
- FIXED: became broken as a result of code changes: The score UI in pump - the blue in pump state became locked after the pump has ended
‘🌊’ ADDED: KMH/MPH: option added for either KPH or MPH speed display
- FIXED: the Tips UI was often occluded would not render correctly
- FIXED: XBX - Options > pressing the change user (Y button) caused the UI to become stuck
- FIXED: Accessing Options > Equipment, if inventory is enabled and then back selected, the tooltip incorrectly displayed "Surfer Management".
Control:
- CHANGE: Re-mapped and tuned rumble logic within the game pad control. Rumble now occurs in more logical places in regards to gameplay.
AUDIO:
- FIXED: TRESTLES & JAWS: Audio for A.I. isn’t playing at all. Check both male and female
GRAPHICS:
- FIXED: camera render graphic issues in certain parts of J-Bay
- FIXED: reinstated refraction and shader settings as a result of a recent Unity upgrade
- FIXED: tweak u/water fog settings
- FIXED: removed the bad looking lines across the screen when the camera views the u/water scene
- FIXED: foam mask and lighting issue
CURRENTLY WORKING ON:
-
Language localisation & UI cleanup (ongoing)
‘🌊’ Adding first person game camera (longer term)
‘🌊’ Adding ability for players to lock camera positions (longer term)
‘🌊’ Research adding more variety in the waves in the same heat or even in freesurfing (longer term)
‘🌊’ Research extending the heat time (longer term)
‘🌊’ Research adding A.I. to Freesurf along with PWC gameplay considerations (longer term)
‘🌊’ Research adding a turning rate slider for users who prefer slower (more drawn out) turns (longer term)
-
General QA bug list
That's all for today.
The Bungarra team.
Changed files in this update