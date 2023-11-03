Version 0.9.33

Changelog:
- New interface for the skill tree (skills are now arranged by mastery)
- New option: remove blood
- Reduced the amount of XP needed to increase Masteries and to buy Skills; increased the amount of XP needed to level up characters
- Fixed a bug that froze the combat if a character died when he/she was the last to act in the combat round
- Reduced the cost to craft Rare items
- High level enemies have new skills
- Increased the power of enemies skills
- Reduced the chance to find food rations in the dungeon
- Fixed the bug that prevent some "kill every fixed enemy" quests to be competed
- Fixed a bug that reduced damage dealt to enemies when they have few armor points left
- Added an hint during combats to show buffs and debuffs effects
- Fire/Ice/Thunder weapons buff now scale with the character level
- Added 4 new skills
Changed files in this update