 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ludus Mortis update for 3 November 2023

Version 0.9.33

Share · View all patches · Build 12610929 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • New interface for the skill tree (skills are now arranged by mastery)
  • New option: remove blood
  • Reduced the amount of XP needed to increase Masteries and to buy Skills; increased the amount of XP needed to level up characters
  • Fixed a bug that froze the combat if a character died when he/she was the last to act in the combat round
  • Reduced the cost to craft Rare items
  • High level enemies have new skills
  • Increased the power of enemies skills
  • Reduced the chance to find food rations in the dungeon
  • Fixed the bug that prevent some "kill every fixed enemy" quests to be competed
  • Fixed a bug that reduced damage dealt to enemies when they have few armor points left
  • Added an hint during combats to show buffs and debuffs effects
  • Fire/Ice/Thunder weapons buff now scale with the character level
  • Added 4 new skills

Changed files in this update

Depot 2197651 Depot 2197651
  • Loading history…
Depot 2197652 Depot 2197652
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link