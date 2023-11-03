【赛季模式】周末前夕Hotfix公告

诸位东家，为了服务器在周末更加稳定，新东家有更好的体验。兹定于2023年11月3日(周五）18:30开始维护更新，本次更新预计10-30分钟。更新前30分钟和更新期间游戏将无法登录，请大家在更新结束之后再进行游戏，给您带来的不便敬请谅解。
优化事项：
1、新用户在进入游戏后可以在交易所及鬼市购买物品。
修复缺陷：
1、修复了张梦辰4级好感甲子招魂幡兑换问题；
2、修复喝酒后会造成骨折的问题；
3、修复701报错问题；
4、修复逃离后点击战斗详情回到客栈无法交互的问题。
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
2、修复喝酒后会造成骨折的问题；
3、修复701报错问题；
4、修复逃离后点击战斗详情回到客栈无法交互的问题。
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update