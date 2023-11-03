- Fixed the "Double Agent" and "Merciful" achievements.
- Fixed double main lamp visual bug on Lighting level 4.
- The outline color for contraband has been unified.
Contraband Police update for 3 November 2023
Update 10.1.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
