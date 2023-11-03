 Skip to content

Contraband Police update for 3 November 2023

Update 10.1.2

Build 12610876

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the "Double Agent" and "Merciful" achievements.
  • Fixed double main lamp visual bug on Lighting level 4.
  • The outline color for contraband has been unified.

