 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SGS We The People update for 3 November 2023

Map and Information Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12610778 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here are the last week(s) improvements:

  • Improved map look and information, added tooltipped icons about income sources.
  • Various events fixes.
  • Ongoing work on AI (mostly British)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2150301 Depot 2150301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link