ITS ABOUT TIME!

Finally the bots beta is here!

Added offline bots.

Added 1 new tile to mapmaker (Pillar).

Added 1 new light to mapmaker (Sun).

Added 1 new logic to mapmaker (Bot node).

Added new tag for workshop maps that support bots.

Added 3 new achievements.

Warmup ending now resets and spreads out everyone.

Better hit detection for collisions.

Fixed mapmaker loading old versions of played maps into tests.

Fixed mapmaker loading editor after playing a mapmaker level.

Fixed UI for controller.

This update might contain some bugs, if you find any please let me know in the discussions so I can fix it ASAP.

There also might be some other updates coming out that tweak offline bots to change a few things up!