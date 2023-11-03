 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TimeShifters update for 3 November 2023

ITS ABOUT TIME!

Share · View all patches · Build 12610774 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Finally the bots beta is here!

  • Added offline bots.
  • Added 1 new tile to mapmaker (Pillar).
  • Added 1 new light to mapmaker (Sun).
  • Added 1 new logic to mapmaker (Bot node).
  • Added new tag for workshop maps that support bots.
  • Added 3 new achievements.
  • Warmup ending now resets and spreads out everyone.
  • Better hit detection for collisions.
  • Fixed mapmaker loading old versions of played maps into tests.
  • Fixed mapmaker loading editor after playing a mapmaker level.
  • Fixed UI for controller.

This update might contain some bugs, if you find any please let me know in the discussions so I can fix it ASAP.

There also might be some other updates coming out that tweak offline bots to change a few things up!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1533471 Depot 1533471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link