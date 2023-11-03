ITS ABOUT TIME!

Finally the bots beta is here!
- Added offline bots.
- Added 1 new tile to mapmaker (Pillar).
- Added 1 new light to mapmaker (Sun).
- Added 1 new logic to mapmaker (Bot node).
- Added new tag for workshop maps that support bots.
- Added 3 new achievements.
- Warmup ending now resets and spreads out everyone.
- Better hit detection for collisions.
- Fixed mapmaker loading old versions of played maps into tests.
- Fixed mapmaker loading editor after playing a mapmaker level.
- Fixed UI for controller.
This update might contain some bugs, if you find any please let me know in the discussions so I can fix it ASAP.
There also might be some other updates coming out that tweak offline bots to change a few things up!
Changed files in this update