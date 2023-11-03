 Skip to content

Spiritus update for 3 November 2023

Version 1.0 (Initial Release)

Build 12610578 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The 1.0 release is finally here! After over a year of development, the initial release of SPIRITUS is complete. Specifically this release changes the following;

-The Intro Cinematic has been updated to be slightly shorter and includes the new voice overs of Albert and Rose.
-The Lab Cinematic has been updated to include the new voice overs.
-The Train Cinematic has been updated to include the new voice overs.
-The Cemetery Cinematic has been updated to include the new voice overs.
-Added voice overs when reading important files.
-Updated ending cinematic.
-Drastically improved performance between loading scenes and assets.
-Game size reduced by 50% with high compression applied to also reduce memory usage.

Going forward we will continously improve on the game with regular patches and bug fixes when needed.

We thank you all for being part of the Early Access journey for SPIRITUS!

