- enabled path tracing depth stencil effects for vulkan
- fonts and sprites can be added to the scene
- added ocean water foam effect
- added rain weather effect
- added ragdoll physics
- water ripples can use embedded asset, also fixes missing water ripples in Steam build
- many new lua script bindings
- many fixes
- editor:
- create humanoid rig from armature with naming convention
- grab physics rigid bodies and ragdolls with left mouse button while nothing is selected
- shoot physics rigid bodies and ragdolls with an impulse by pressing left mouse while "P" key is held down
- improvements for importing VRM 1.0 models
Wicked Engine update for 3 November 2023
0.71.338
Patchnotes via Steam Community
