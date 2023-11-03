 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wicked Engine update for 3 November 2023

0.71.338

Share · View all patches · Build 12610544 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • enabled path tracing depth stencil effects for vulkan
  • fonts and sprites can be added to the scene
  • added ocean water foam effect
  • added rain weather effect
  • added ragdoll physics
  • water ripples can use embedded asset, also fixes missing water ripples in Steam build
  • many new lua script bindings
  • many fixes
  • editor:
  • create humanoid rig from armature with naming convention
  • grab physics rigid bodies and ragdolls with left mouse button while nothing is selected
  • shoot physics rigid bodies and ragdolls with an impulse by pressing left mouse while "P" key is held down
  • improvements for importing VRM 1.0 models

Changed files in this update

Depot 1967461 Depot 1967461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link