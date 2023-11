Rock 'n' roll is not dead. Quite the contrary, it's polished and updated:

-You can now have the dialog not time out, so all the text will stay on screen until key press.

-Volume slider appeared in the wrong place if you loaded a game and the volume setting was different. Well, no more!

-The game crashed due to a sound effect issue on rare occasions. That is also, like, fixed and cool now.

Keep on rockin'!