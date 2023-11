Share · View all patches · Build 12610192 · Last edited 3 November 2023 – 09:06:02 UTC by Wendy

Weekly gift for our most active players!

Give a like ❤ to this post, copy the promo code in a special window in your personal cabinet on the site of the desired game, and the gift will be in your GXP backpack!

YOUR PROMOCODE (copy it in its entirety and without extra characters):

ace07bce3be100562927ca3abac107

❗Gifts are available until November 8, hurry up!