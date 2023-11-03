You can now explore even more of the island!
-Added several new areas for exploration, Lakeland Highlands, Lowlands, Spiral Mountains, Swamp of Disappointment, Lakeland Coastal Route!
-Up over 600 maps to explore!
Dragon Kingdoms: A Legend's Beginning update for 3 November 2023
Update from 0.1.1 to 0.1.7 (November Update)
