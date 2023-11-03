Drum Shot : The cost reduction mechanism has been modified to match the description.
Fixed an issue where some bugs appeared when changing from normal mode to Hope mode
Sword of Forest: Fixed an issue where it could not be unlocked from the encyclopedia.
Fixed an issue where some UIs could not be operated with the gamepad (stick).
Fixed a bug where, if you returned to the Ark after selecting a challenge mod, you could start the game with 0 party members.
Chrono Ark update for 3 November 2023
Chrono Ark 2.0l Bug Fix
