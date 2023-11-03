- Fix the issue where the volume settings are not saved
- Fix the issue of video mismatch when entering tutorial level
- Fix the issue with tips remaining sometimes
- Fix the abnormal music playback in some cases
- Fix abnormal graffiti preview of some levels
- Fix an issue where the robot's guidance effects outside the field of viewport were not updated
- Implement a smooth turn option
- Reduce the trigger frequency of the robot voice
- Update the adaptation of index controller
10.Optimize video memory usage
PowerWash Adventure update for 3 November 2023
Fix-Patch 0.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2589441 Depot 2589441
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update