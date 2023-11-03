 Skip to content

PowerWash Adventure update for 3 November 2023

Fix-Patch 0.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fix the issue where the volume settings are not saved
  2. Fix the issue of video mismatch when entering tutorial level
  3. Fix the issue with tips remaining sometimes
  4. Fix the abnormal music playback in some cases
  5. Fix abnormal graffiti preview of some levels
  6. Fix an issue where the robot's guidance effects outside the field of viewport were not updated
  7. Implement a smooth turn option
  8. Reduce the trigger frequency of the robot voice
  9. Update the adaptation of index controller
    10.Optimize video memory usage

