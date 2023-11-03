 Skip to content

Termalloc update for 3 November 2023

Update (v0.2.3)

Now Dusts are generated when hit by a bullet.

Glue weapon behavior has been redesigned.
Upgrade cost system has been redesigned.

Volume control is now enabled.

