Dear Sipho fans!
Highly requested Sipho soundtrack is now available both on Steam and Youtube! Years in the making, it was carefully composed together with in-game art by our artist TheSpin!
You can support Sipho development by purchasing the soundtrack on Steam. It also includes high-quality FLAC files: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2628380/Sipho_Original_Soundtrack/
The soundtrack is also available on Youtube:
Enjoy the Sipho music wherever you go and keep on diving!
