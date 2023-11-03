 Skip to content

Sipho update for 3 November 2023

Sipho Soundtrack is now available!

Dear Sipho fans!

Highly requested Sipho soundtrack is now available both on Steam and Youtube! Years in the making, it was carefully composed together with in-game art by our artist TheSpin!

You can support Sipho development by purchasing the soundtrack on Steam. It also includes high-quality FLAC files: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2628380/Sipho_Original_Soundtrack/

The soundtrack is also available on Youtube:

Enjoy the Sipho music wherever you go and keep on diving!

