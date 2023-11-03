Share · View all patches · Build 12609940 · Last edited 3 November 2023 – 09:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Dear Sipho fans!

Highly requested Sipho soundtrack is now available both on Steam and Youtube! Years in the making, it was carefully composed together with in-game art by our artist TheSpin!

You can support Sipho development by purchasing the soundtrack on Steam. It also includes high-quality FLAC files: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2628380/Sipho_Original_Soundtrack/

The soundtrack is also available on Youtube:



Enjoy the Sipho music wherever you go and keep on diving!