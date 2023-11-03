All the pumpkins went home.
Although not.
Some pumpkins will hang out in your game for some time.
Find them before they're gone.
New ones won't appear.
I bet you!
Total Factory update for 3 November 2023
Halloween is over
Patchnotes via Steam Community
