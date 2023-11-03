 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Total Factory update for 3 November 2023

Halloween is over

Share · View all patches · Build 12609930 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

All the pumpkins went home.
Although not.
Some pumpkins will hang out in your game for some time.
Find them before they're gone.
New ones won't appear.
I bet you!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2132571 Depot 2132571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link