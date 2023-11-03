 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Please Be Kind To The Chickens Playtest update for 3 November 2023

Morning Nov 3 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12609742 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. simplified a few puzzles (formations, minor obstacles, off the wall, orderly fashion)
  2. fixed drawbridge so it's reachable by overworld and removed an unintended solution
  3. made predictable reachable and changed geometry slightly as suggested.
  4. added 1 new puzzle to level 3 (hard worker)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2667601 Depot 2667601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link