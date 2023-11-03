- simplified a few puzzles (formations, minor obstacles, off the wall, orderly fashion)
- fixed drawbridge so it's reachable by overworld and removed an unintended solution
- made predictable reachable and changed geometry slightly as suggested.
- added 1 new puzzle to level 3 (hard worker)
Please Be Kind To The Chickens Playtest update for 3 November 2023
Morning Nov 3 Patch Notes
