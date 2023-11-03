- Adjust the effect of the magic weapon-Colorful Glaze
- Added the function of purchasing double experience
- Added the function of executing multiple times. After holding down CTRL, you can learn, buy, forge, etc. multiple times.
- Fixed the bug of incorrect calculation of probability of some magic weapons.
Idle Exorcism Hero update for 3 November 2023
V1.5.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2631131 Depot 2631131
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update