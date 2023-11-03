 Skip to content

Idle Exorcism Hero update for 3 November 2023

V1.5.8

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Adjust the effect of the magic weapon-Colorful Glaze
  2. Added the function of purchasing double experience
  3. Added the function of executing multiple times. After holding down CTRL, you can learn, buy, forge, etc. multiple times.
  4. Fixed the bug of incorrect calculation of probability of some magic weapons.

