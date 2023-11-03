 Skip to content

Space Wreck update for 3 November 2023

Small fix - 1.3.35 - Expanding fail endings

Build 12609679

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Expand / branch failure endings in [spoiler]SEPIKODA[/spoiler] branch.
  • Disable the ability to fly from Kurbads back to Krogus [spoiler]by "repositioning the shuttle on the refuelling platform".[/spoiler]

