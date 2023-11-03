- Expand / branch failure endings in [spoiler]SEPIKODA[/spoiler] branch.
- Disable the ability to fly from Kurbads back to Krogus [spoiler]by "repositioning the shuttle on the refuelling platform".[/spoiler]
Space Wreck update for 3 November 2023
Small fix - 1.3.35 - Expanding fail endings
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 1063541 Depot 1063541
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update