Glider Sim update for 3 November 2023

Update Early Access_2.1.4

Build 12609646

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fix cam rotation with gamepad controller in 1st person.
-Fix TrackIR not working in 3rd person cam.
-Make wooden platforms wider with a sloped falloff so the wing can rest on it if auto-infate is enabled.
-Add throttle percentage value to the variometer on the Paramotor.
-Add throttle lock to VR controls. Press left thumbstick to engage.
-VR right thumbstick click is now re-center cam.
-Add distance traveled value to variometer for paraglider / mini-wing.
-Lower the 1st person head position a bit lower when outside of VR.

