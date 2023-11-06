1.8q5 Update / November Build Challenge

This months update contains the following changes:
- multiplayer: fixed desync in cross-platform play caused by boat rides
- multiplayer: fixed desync in cross-platform play on Apple Silicon Macs caused by advertisement campaigns
- fixed an issue where errors caused by Steam Cloud could make the game unplayable
September 2023 Build Challenge Results
All submissions can be found on the Workshop - thanks for everyone participating!
Here are the winning entries:
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3046087739
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3046957904
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3047366455
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3046856339
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3046816941
November 2023 Build Challenge
The new Build Challenge this month is to build a Suspended Coaster!
The top submissions get included in the next game update as default blueprints.
