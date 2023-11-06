1.8q5 Update / November Build Challenge

Share · View all patches · Build 12609618 · Last edited 6 November 2023 – 07:52:02 UTC by Wendy

This months update contains the following changes:

multiplayer: fixed desync in cross-platform play caused by boat rides

multiplayer: fixed desync in cross-platform play on Apple Silicon Macs caused by advertisement campaigns

fixed an issue where errors caused by Steam Cloud could make the game unplayable

September 2023 Build Challenge Results

All submissions can be found on the Workshop - thanks for everyone participating!

Here are the winning entries:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3046087739

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3046957904

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3047366455

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3046856339

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3046816941

November 2023 Build Challenge

The new Build Challenge this month is to build a Suspended Coaster!

The top submissions get included in the next game update as default blueprints.