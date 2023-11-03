BET 0.5.1 Hotfix

Changelist:
- increased Level Run Difficulty
- Decreased the Size of Level 2
- Fixed Scracther Acting "Lobotomized" on Level 2
- Fixed Level 6's Blue Tape Spawning Issues
- Fixed Level ! Morgue Door Spawning Glitches
- Large Performance Improvements for Level Loading Times, Especially Level 0 and !
- Fixed Poolrooms Button Inconsistencies
- Fixed Level 4 Keypad Sounds Not Being Attenuated
- Fixed Level Prompt
- Fixed Scratcher Getting Stuck in Level !
- Fixed Shelves Clipping into Valves on Level 2
- Fixed Shelves Spawning in Drop Chute (Causing you to die) on Level 6
- Fixed Tables Spawning in Level 2 Elevator
- Potential Fix for Broken Lockers for Clients on Level 2
- Potential Fix for Pool Rooms Crash on Load
- Potential Fix for Level 2 Elevator Inconsistencies
Known Bugs We are Actively Working On:
- Random Crashes While Using, Dropping, or Grabbing Inventory Loot.
- Inventory and Sanity Saving Inconsistencies
- Level 0 Elevator Glitches
- Poolrooms Water Doesnt Rise for Clients
- Level 1 Hallway Door Being Closed for Clients
- Some Levels Don't Restart Everyone Automatically Once Dead
Changed files in this update