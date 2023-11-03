 Skip to content

Backrooms: Escape Together update for 3 November 2023

BET 0.5.1 Hotfix

BET 0.5.1 Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelist:

  • increased Level Run Difficulty
  • Decreased the Size of Level 2
  • Fixed Scracther Acting "Lobotomized" on Level 2
  • Fixed Level 6's Blue Tape Spawning Issues
  • Fixed Level ! Morgue Door Spawning Glitches
  • Large Performance Improvements for Level Loading Times, Especially Level 0 and !
  • Fixed Poolrooms Button Inconsistencies
  • Fixed Level 4 Keypad Sounds Not Being Attenuated
  • Fixed Level Prompt
  • Fixed Scratcher Getting Stuck in Level !
  • Fixed Shelves Clipping into Valves on Level 2
  • Fixed Shelves Spawning in Drop Chute (Causing you to die) on Level 6
  • Fixed Tables Spawning in Level 2 Elevator
  • Potential Fix for Broken Lockers for Clients on Level 2
  • Potential Fix for Pool Rooms Crash on Load
  • Potential Fix for Level 2 Elevator Inconsistencies

Known Bugs We are Actively Working On:

  • Random Crashes While Using, Dropping, or Grabbing Inventory Loot.
  • Inventory and Sanity Saving Inconsistencies
  • Level 0 Elevator Glitches
  • Poolrooms Water Doesnt Rise for Clients
  • Level 1 Hallway Door Being Closed for Clients
  • Some Levels Don't Restart Everyone Automatically Once Dead

