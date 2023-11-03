 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Banana Quest update for 3 November 2023

Sorta Big Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12609526 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Made all Villages have working shops
Added a Secret boss,
Added more Skills,
Changed how many Status Effects work,
And some other things, idk lol.

Enjoy Banana Quest, sorry you bought this game lol.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2175081 Depot 2175081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link