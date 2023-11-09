Fixed a bug where tavern poking around nearby fleets would not trigger a Minos fleet message.
Fixed individual text loss issues in multi-language versions.
风帆纪元 Sailing Era update for 9 November 2023
November 9th, 2023 Patch Updates
Patchnotes
