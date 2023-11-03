Aeterna Noctis prepares for the imminent "Virtuoso" DLC

Thanks to this update, Aeterna Noctis is now ready to allow access to the "Virtuoso" content, which will be available next Thursday, November 9.

You can now enjoy some free additions on the occasion of the imminent launch of the Boss Rush DLC. Let's see what this update includes:

More accessibility

We've included a "How to Play" section to provide a shortcut to movement and combat controls by simply pausing the game and accessing this index.

No matter how long you haven't played or whether you have questions about the King of Darkness's movement options, you can now consult all the control information thanks to the "How to Play" section, including images and descriptions.

Remixed OST

All of the songs that accompany final boss fights in the base game have been updated with the remastered versions included in "Virtuoso." If you have started a new game, all boss fights now feature improved background music.

These new versions will also be available in the DLC battle room.

Changes to the base game

The way the Lance of Cycles works has been changed by adding a 2 seconds cooldown. This way, its handling becomes more balanced.

They have also made some performance improvements, and fixed minor bugs reported by the community.

Aeterna Noctis "Virtuoso"

The Boss Rush DLC for our Metroidvania will arrive next week, available on November 9 on Steam and consoles. Add it to your wish list!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2589720/Aeterna_Noctis_Virtuoso/