1.3.5Q Update

We're back to a weekly update schedule, this update brings some important changes to the wallpaper system as well as the first half of changes to the controller inputs. I've purchased a Steam Deck so I will hopefully be able to solve the issues you've reported and get everything mapped nicely soon :)

As always, thanks for your bug reports and patience as I work through everything, I really appreciate it!

<3 Violet

General:

Shops: Removed watering can, added cleaning cloth from the hardware store inventory

Private detective now open 24/7 after completing intro quest.

Notebook - Fixed incorrect item counts after quest completion and added “complete” text to left column.

General typos.

Items - changes to the way they choose direction when dropping, this should prevent them getting stuck in walls so much. Items currently stuck in walls may free themselves now but there will be more changes to this next week.

UI:

Added scroll memory to mail and shop menus

Added auto button set to titles and mail menus

Controls General(Note this is a work in progress and there are still several updates that need to be made here!).

Added ignore options for mouse/controller to pancake UI stack.

Added button memory on UI refresh.

Keyboard/Controller:

Inventory/Shops - Interact now opens content menus

Added better auto scroll options and fixed jumping scroll.

Controller only:

Y now opens Inventory and does not toggle it closed

Petal events:

Oliver 1 - Removed mention of Friday.

Jake 2 - Fixed crash and Jake getting stuck in the pond.

Elle 1 - Fixed player getting pushed into the tree.

Elle 2 - Fixed dialogue crashes.

Player:

Added customisable blush options.

Decor:

Complete rewrite of how wallpaper is initialised/saved/loaded to fix problems with changing asset references.

Added import for old wallpaper references, it should convert your old wallpaper but if not you may need to reapply it.

Dialogue:

Fixed recursive array error on Mac

Removed duplicated files

Removed arrays for multi line dialogue during regular interactions.

Removed festival placeholders and empty rows

Unit tested all dialogue again (and added auto test function)

Fixed crash for speaker outside of array.

Schedules: