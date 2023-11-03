 Skip to content

Practisim Designer update for 3 November 2023

Improved Adjusting Faultlines, PCSL Carbine Targets, Waypoint Dryfire fix, RRGC

Build 12609229 · Last edited by Wendy

  • New Bays

    • RRGC Bay 7

  • Enhancements

    • Updated Layout Page UI and scroll pan sensitivities
    • PCSL Carbine targets now have scoring zones
    • PCSL PCC targets are now renamed to Carbine
    • Improved adjustable faultlines
    • Fixed waypoint animation being too abrupt when tilting

  • Bug Fixes

    • Can't select active props from Prop List after going to Main menu
    • Clear stage now clears Scanned Bays, WSB details, WSB Template settings and views
    • When in dryfire/sim mode and you try to go to Main menu, nothing is displayed
    • Waypoint text color takes the default text from colorpicker
    • Right clicking while resizing faultlines makes prop disappear

