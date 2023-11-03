-
New Bays
- RRGC Bay 7
-
Enhancements
- Updated Layout Page UI and scroll pan sensitivities
- PCSL Carbine targets now have scoring zones
- PCSL PCC targets are now renamed to Carbine
- Improved adjustable faultlines
- Fixed waypoint animation being too abrupt when tilting
-
Bug Fixes
- Can't select active props from Prop List after going to Main menu
- Clear stage now clears Scanned Bays, WSB details, WSB Template settings and views
- When in dryfire/sim mode and you try to go to Main menu, nothing is displayed
- Waypoint text color takes the default text from colorpicker
- Right clicking while resizing faultlines makes prop disappear
Practisim Designer update for 3 November 2023
Improved Adjusting Faultlines, PCSL Carbine Targets, Waypoint Dryfire fix, RRGC
