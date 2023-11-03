Update notes for Nov. 3rd

- Lots more damage types, like bent RCS thrusters/locked or destroyed brakes/snapped off suspension arms (you're really in trouble...)/and more
- RCS thrusters now generate heat when you use them - if you push them too hard and they overheat, you can't use them until they've cooled back down. Driving at high speed or in the rain will help with cooling!
- We added tire degradation, so expect to start losing grip as your tire tread wears down (especially during a rally where you have a limited tire allocation)
- Both offroad and Slick tires now have a choice between soft/hard compounds, and traction in general has been slightly increased. Tires wear more on the surface they aren't designed for.
- The final stage in a rally is now a power stage, which is a repeat of one of the previous stages and awards extra points for the top 5 finishers
- Meteor showers are much deadlier, as they throw out shrapnel upon landing... avoidance is key! We're still fine tuning this so all parts on the rover can be damaged by them.
- Rover skid plate/floor collisions and scraping is much improved, allowing you to setup a much lower rover (we're including some presets if you want to test them out)
- Rain/wetness reflections FX
- Improved sparks from floor scraping
- Dhool's sand dunes have a rocky flat floor now adding more fast rocky sections
- New UI elements for Rally intros, standings, stage numbers etc
- Repair times lengthened
- Dhool surface details improved
- Dhool handling changes on various ground materials (stickier, lower traction mud and slippier snow for example)
- Bigger range of tuning options (stiffer progressive suspension possible)
- Radiation removed from Dhool for upcoming gameplay changes to dust buildup/cleaning off using water
- Various other minor things!
Known issues:
- Some setup combos will break the game (100% anti-roll bar stiffness is a culprit)
- We've broken some tutorials for now, fixing soon
- Some tire type/compound choices + lost tread will probably result in impossible to proceed situations for now
Changed files in this update