Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition - Update 15.30007

Share · View all patches · Build 12609144 · Last edited 8 November 2023 – 19:09:10 UTC by Wendy



Welcome trailblazers to another exciting update for Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition! We’ve got a ton of balance updates, bug fixes, and more!

### ◆ UPDATE 15.30007 ◆

Game

Stability and Performance

Fixed an issue where players can sometimes get stuck while loading into a ranked match.

Fixed an issue that limited the number of observable matches displayed in the Browse Games list to a maximum of 20 of each game type.

Civilization Balance

General

Units & Buildings

American Citadel (Maya): Fixed an issue that prevented Chinese from properly training their banner armies.

Askari: Ranged damage multiplier versus cavalry reduced to 1.5x (from 2x) in Volley mode.

Battle Canoe: Damage reduced to 13 (from 14).

Boyar (Houses of Phanar): Fixed an issue where Boyars from the homecity would not upgrade to Guard status.

Command Post (SPC): Fixed missing interactions with certain cards and technologies.

Consulate units: Fixed several discrepancies between Consulate units and their Royal Guard unit equivalents.

Corsair Marksman: Hitpoints increased to 110 (from 95).

Cover Mode: Corrected several unit attacks that were too high in Cover mode.

Giant Grenadier: Population cost reduced from 3 to 2 and hitpoints from 300 to 250. Melee damage reduced from 42 to 36, but anti-cavalry damage multipliers increased by +0.25.

Granary: Field aura expanded to support an extra line of Fields.

Napoleon Gun: No longer tagged as Gunpowder Trooper. XP bounties corrected.

Nootka Warchief: No longer classified as a hero and can no longer train Nootka Clubmen.

Order Besteiro (Consulate): Cost changed to 40w 40f (from 30f 30c).

Pikeman: Fixed the missing range increase for Imperial Dalkarl Pikemen, Imperial Tercios, Imperial Ordinance Pikemen and Consulate Tercios.

Royal Hunter (House of Oldenburg): Ranged damage decreased to 14 (from 15).

Cards & Technologies

Advanced Dock (I): Fixed an issue that allowed sending the card infinitely.

Fixed an issue that allowed sending the card infinitely. Bastion, City Walls, Redoubts (III): Cost increased to 600w 600c (from 400w 600c).

Cost increased to 600w 600c (from 400w 600c). Caballeros: Fixed some unit’s attacks not being affected by the card.

Fixed some unit’s attacks not being affected by the card. Cotton Armor (Maya): Corrected the cost and hitpoint percentages.

Corrected the cost and hitpoint percentages. Oryx Hide Shields (Somali): Corrected the armor increase for units with armor stances.

Corrected the armor increase for units with armor stances. Heavy Fortifications (IV): Added cost of 250w.

Added cost of 250w. Victorian Era (House of Hanover): Initial cost reduced to 10,000 food and coin (down from 11,000).

:alertalert: DISCLAIMER This list is subject to change and should not be considered a comprehensive list of all the known issues we’re tracking. The above is to inform you of the team’s current priorities, which will change as other issues arise or take precedence.

For the latest updates and announcements, please visit our social channels.