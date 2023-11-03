 Skip to content

Cleaning The System update for 3 November 2023

1.20.17 - Procedural/Editor Fixes

Build 12609129

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Custom Seed Option
  • Fixed blocked paths
  • Turrent Direction workaround - less likely to be facing the wrong direction
  • Fixed Slime collider in one of the procedural rooms
  • Fixed Rocky moving in gate outside of play mode
  • Fixed recommended players > 1 not uploading bug
  • Fixed Ghost file not existing if exit before the ghost end trailing time

Open link