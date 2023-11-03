- Custom Seed Option
- Fixed blocked paths
- Turrent Direction workaround - less likely to be facing the wrong direction
- Fixed Slime collider in one of the procedural rooms
- Fixed Rocky moving in gate outside of play mode
- Fixed recommended players > 1 not uploading bug
- Fixed Ghost file not existing if exit before the ghost end trailing time
Cleaning The System update for 3 November 2023
1.20.17 - Procedural/Editor Fixes
