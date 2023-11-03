Steam Deck Temporal Freezing Fixed

Hello! ːsteamhappyː
We have resolved the issue where a temporary freezing occurred repeatedly when moving inside maps in the Steam Deck.
Thank you!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello! ːsteamhappyː
We have resolved the issue where a temporary freezing occurred repeatedly when moving inside maps in the Steam Deck.
Thank you!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update