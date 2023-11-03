 Skip to content

Ogu and the Secret Forest update for 3 November 2023

Steam Deck Temporal Freezing Fixed

Build 12609093

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! ːsteamhappyː

We have resolved the issue where a temporary freezing occurred repeatedly when moving inside maps in the Steam Deck.

Thank you!

