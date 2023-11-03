Patch 2.2 - Mission 18 Released, Finger Tracking Support and Misc Fixes

Hi Everyone,

Today I'm releasing a bunch of new improvements that I've been working on for Fast and Low. This patch adds finger-tracking support for the Index controllers, better gun-grip poses for VR players, and also, the brand NEW LEVEL that I've been working on! The game is now on Version 2.2!

Mission 18 - Neon Night Party

The Flamingo's are hosting a lavish night party to recruit prospective candidates into their ranks...it's time for us to put an end to this before things get outta hand.



This level is inspired alot by the type of music I've been listening to lately. I'm really aiming to capture a vaporwave/synthwave feel. Hope y'all like it!

Finger-Tracking Support

Not much to say but...yayyyy...you can move your fingers now... I've also tweaked some of the grip values for the index controllers so you don't have to squeeze as hard to keep things held.

Misc Changes

slightly lowered the drawing speed for several enemy archetypes

whilst working on my new level. I figured out why some of the lighting/shadows in my previous levels didn't look that great. The lighting was redone for Missions 2, 4, 7, 8, 9, 11 and the Shooting Range.

fixed a bug that caused animations to mess up when Oculus users remove/put back on their headset

made some changes to how the music transitions between action and non-action states. music now fades in and out instead of resetting back to the beginning every time. it also doesn't transition immediately when the last hostile is neutralized...

got some new action music for a bunch of the levels. You'll hear the changes in missions 2, 4, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 13, 14

added the ability to flip the orientation of your Gadgets and your Ammo pouch (this is for you lefties out there)



Double barrel shotgun stock changed to pistol grip (VR users)

improved gun grip poses for VR players

fixed AI pathfinding issue in Mission 5

fixed AI pathfinding issue in Mission 8

added additional colliders in Mission 6 to prevent players from clipping into desks

Thank you everyone for your feedback and support!

I hope you're all enjoying Fast and Low, and are feeling the improvements I'm adding to the game.

Also, just throwing this out there...If you like what I'm doing and wanna buy me a coffee or something... here's my official donation link!

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=5PQ67WXNRJ334

Let me know what you think of the new level, or if you run into any problems. Til next time!