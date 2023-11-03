Version 0.6..2.

Hello ghost hunters,
We have a hotfix here because a bug crept into our last update. The Police Station level will now load again.
Your MS Games and Software
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello ghost hunters,
We have a hotfix here because a bug crept into our last update. The Police Station level will now load again.
Your MS Games and Software
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update