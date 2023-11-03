 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Ghost - Task of the Ghost Hunters update for 3 November 2023

Version 0.6..2.

Share · View all patches · Build 12609072 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello ghost hunters,

We have a hotfix here because a bug crept into our last update. The Police Station level will now load again.

Your MS Games and Software

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1640701 Depot 1640701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link