Hotfix 1.8.20

1.8.20
- Robot bomb crash FIXED I THINK!!!
- Ninja's stored momentum pips now display the stored speed.
- Added option to show extra character information (just speed for now).
- Added ghost indicator to show when the player lands from an aerial state.
