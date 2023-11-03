 Skip to content

Your Only Move Is HUSTLE update for 3 November 2023

Hotfix 1.8.20

Share · View all patches · Build 12609056

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.8.20

  • Robot bomb crash FIXED I THINK!!!
  • Ninja's stored momentum pips now display the stored speed.
  • Added option to show extra character information (just speed for now).
  • Added ghost indicator to show when the player lands from an aerial state.

