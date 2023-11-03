 Skip to content

AVARIS3 update for 3 November 2023

Ver 1.38

Build 12609047

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Corrected resistance value display during battle. (internal data is correct)
  • Added initialization process for company equipment. (Corrected equipment when splitting slime)
  • Territory war +20%

