- Corrected resistance value display during battle. (internal data is correct)
- Added initialization process for company equipment. (Corrected equipment when splitting slime)
- Territory war +20%
AVARIS3 update for 3 November 2023
Ver 1.38
Patchnotes via Steam Community
