香肠派对11月3日更新说明

香肠岛民们好，11月3日更新现已推出，在本次更新中带来了以下内容：
- 针对PC端战场闪退问题进行修复
- 多项已知BUG修复
如果您关于香肠派对有改进的建议，欢迎在Steam商店页或社区中理性讨论，您的反馈会在我们进行优化版本时提供帮助，祝大家周末愉快！
