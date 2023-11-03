Now Steam achievement can be correctly unlocked!
Beatmons 2 update for 3 November 2023
steam acheivement fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2574371 Depot 2574371
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2574372 Depot 2574372
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2574373 Depot 2574373
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update