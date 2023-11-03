 Skip to content

Beatmons 2 update for 3 November 2023

steam acheivement fix

Share · View all patches · Build 12608925 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now Steam achievement can be correctly unlocked!

