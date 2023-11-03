 Skip to content

Spiral Clicker update for 3 November 2023

Huge update, version 0.48

Hey everyone. I've got a pretty big update this time around. Here's what's new:

Mall lap dance scene added for:

Kat, Samantha, Ms. Rack, Naomi, Sophia, Hypno-tan, Aiko, DH, and Joan.

Barn sex scene added for:

Aiko, Anne, Beth, Branda, Boomer, Crystal, Cathrine, Delia, DH, Dixie, Dominya, Dr. Love, Heidal, Emily, Liandra, Leanne, Kat, Karen, Joan, Jill, Jean, Mika, Luna, Hypno-tan, Ms. Rack, Naomi, Nichole, Olivia, Raine, Samantha, Sophia, Susan, Terra, and Wanda.

This update catches us up on all the CGs that have been drawn but had not been implemented. There will still be a fair number of characters who still need art drawn for them but we're getting closer to getting everyone done.

If you enjoy my work, consider supporting it on Patreon. Spiral Clicker 2 will have it's first demo soon, so you'll want to keep an eye out for that.

https://www.patreon.com/Changer

