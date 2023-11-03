Update v0.8.5000a

Fixed crash when synchronizing certain changes in the client when there was more than one player connected to the same computer.

Fixed crash when using computer.close_program if the script had already ended for other reasons just before completing the method call, potentially causing unexpected behavior.

Fixed regression bug that could leave a player offline in a corrupt state while their instance was being deleted, causing unexpected behavior in the actions of other players until the next server restart.

Temporarily reverted previous server update about old process list to persist after restarting the server, as it caused problems with other elements such as rshells.