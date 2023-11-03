Update v0.8.5000a

Changelog
-
Fixed crash when synchronizing certain changes in the client when there was more than one player connected to the same computer.
-
Fixed crash when using computer.close_program if the script had already ended for other reasons just before completing the method call, potentially causing unexpected behavior.
-
Fixed regression bug that could leave a player offline in a corrupt state while their instance was being deleted, causing unexpected behavior in the actions of other players until the next server restart.
-
Temporarily reverted previous server update about old process list to persist after restarting the server, as it caused problems with other elements such as rshells.
-
Fixed regression bug that could cause the game server to stop accepting new login connections.
Changed files in this update