News
- Crosshair Overlay (New Control Feature): Instead of toggling between crosshair types, pressing the right joystick in a direction activates manual crosshair, while releasing it activates automatic crosshair.
- New chest drop animation, with more info displayed.
- Buffs/Debuffs are now displayed on the In-Game HUD.
- Added an icon representing each Hero's Weapon Damage type on Character Selection screen.
- World Eater boss Health bar is now standardized (Same place as Vorax and Vorgron).
- A Tutorial explaining how Masteries work is now displayed during Loading screen.
- Familiar's info are now displayed in the In-Game Tooltip.
Changes
- Maximum rank of talents reduced to 5
- Blood Drop now has a 3s CD to activate
- Shatter Bones now deals 40% less damage
- Enemies in the Scarlet Tower had their damage, health, and speed reduced by 20%, 15%, 25%.
- Brewmaster has been improved by 125%
- Chemical Flux has been improved by 40%
- Magical Reflection has been improved by 100%
- Antichrist Blood is now part of the "Priests" family
- Faith points now provide: +1% attack speed, +1% luck
- Occultism points now provide: +1% spell acceleration (CDR), +1% greed
- Perseverance points now provide: +2 move speed, +3% gathering range
- Darkness Knife had its damage increased by 80% at rank 4
Bug Fixes
- Vendor's buying cost is no longer out of place on the UI.
- Gamepad's Manual Level UP button is no longer the same as Show Map button.
- Chest Discard FX is a little less cloudy.
- Priest's attack range is now fixed.
- Fixed a bug in which the Rune Upgrade FX were not displayed correctly.
- Runes are no longer interactable while enchanting.
- Player's current Talents selections are now saved properly.
- Talent Tiers are now saved properly.
- NPC's will no longer get stuck on Trees.
- Banish is now working properly.
- In-Game tooltips are no longer displayed over the Game Over UI.
- Fixed Frostfire description.
- Elementalist NPC ice hitbox fixed.
- Frostfire description
- Elementalist's Ice is now correctly targeted by players
- Corrected icons for Vengeful Wrath effects (Templar's Mastery).
- Corrected descriptions for Alchemical Mirror Charges (Alchemist's Mastery).
- Proper subtype applied to Deep Orb (Elementalists).
- Blacksmith ability "Torn Tendons" no longer appears duplicated on Level-Up.
- Loyalty Points (Faith, Perseverance, Occultism) now provide attribute bonuses correctly.
- Loyalty Points descriptions have been changed for better understanding.
- Removed situations where Dark Servants (Necromancers' Mastery) spawned upon completing the map's NPC mission.
- Pilgrimage Staff and the Archangel Staff now they apply Smite correctly.
