Scarlet Tower update for 3 November 2023

Bug Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Guys!

Let's go through the information about update v0.9.4!

News
  • Crosshair Overlay (New Control Feature): Instead of toggling between crosshair types, pressing the right joystick in a direction activates manual crosshair, while releasing it activates automatic crosshair.
  • New chest drop animation, with more info displayed.
  • Buffs/Debuffs are now displayed on the In-Game HUD.
  • Added an icon representing each Hero's Weapon Damage type on Character Selection screen.
  • World Eater boss Health bar is now standardized (Same place as Vorax and Vorgron).
  • A Tutorial explaining how Masteries work is now displayed during Loading screen.
  • Familiar's info are now displayed in the In-Game Tooltip.
Changes
  • Maximum rank of talents reduced to 5
  • Blood Drop now has a 3s CD to activate
  • Shatter Bones now deals 40% less damage
  • Enemies in the Scarlet Tower had their damage, health, and speed reduced by 20%, 15%, 25%.
  • Brewmaster has been improved by 125%
  • Chemical Flux has been improved by 40%
  • Magical Reflection has been improved by 100%
  • Antichrist Blood is now part of the "Priests" family
  • Faith points now provide: +1% attack speed, +1% luck
  • Occultism points now provide: +1% spell acceleration (CDR), +1% greed
  • Perseverance points now provide: +2 move speed, +3% gathering range
  • Darkness Knife had its damage increased by 80% at rank 4
  • Vendor's buying cost is no longer out of place on the UI.
  • Gamepad's Manual Level UP button is no longer the same as Show Map button.
  • Chest Discard FX is a little less cloudy.
  • Priest's attack range is now fixed.
  • Fixed a bug in which the Rune Upgrade FX were not displayed correctly.
  • Runes are no longer interactable while enchanting.
  • Player's current Talents selections are now saved properly.
  • Talent Tiers are now saved properly.
  • NPC's will no longer get stuck on Trees.
  • Banish is now working properly.
  • In-Game tooltips are no longer displayed over the Game Over UI.
  • Fixed Frostfire description.
  • Elementalist NPC ice hitbox fixed.
  • Frostfire description
  • Elementalist's Ice is now correctly targeted by players
  • Corrected icons for Vengeful Wrath effects (Templar's Mastery).
  • Corrected descriptions for Alchemical Mirror Charges (Alchemist's Mastery).
  • Proper subtype applied to Deep Orb (Elementalists).
  • Blacksmith ability "Torn Tendons" no longer appears duplicated on Level-Up.
  • Loyalty Points (Faith, Perseverance, Occultism) now provide attribute bonuses correctly.
  • Loyalty Points descriptions have been changed for better understanding.
  • Removed situations where Dark Servants (Necromancers' Mastery) spawned upon completing the map's NPC mission.
  • Pilgrimage Staff and the Archangel Staff now they apply Smite correctly.

