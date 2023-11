HOTFIX 1.0.11

Fixed an issue where a server region was not automatically selected when creating a multiplayer room, causing a server timeout.

Once you have updated your game with this hotfix, if you continue to experience issues please let us know in Discord so we can assist you.

All players will need to have updated to the latest build to play together in multiplayer.

Thank you for bearing with us on launch day, we greatly appreciate your support.

IronOak Games